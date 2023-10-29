Previous
Kiyosumi Gardens. Tokyo
Kiyosumi Gardens. Tokyo

One of the famous gardens of Tokyo, Kiyosumi Gardens have been here since 1716. In the later years the founder of the Mitsubishi Corp purchased the land in 1878 and reconstructed the gardens, for guests and the enjoyment of his employees.
Ian JB

