Photo 2759
Kiyosumi Gardens. Tokyo
One of the famous gardens of Tokyo, Kiyosumi Gardens have been here since 1716. In the later years the founder of the Mitsubishi Corp purchased the land in 1878 and reconstructed the gardens, for guests and the enjoyment of his employees.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Ian JB
ace
@ianjb21
Wow 2023 already. Hoping that this year the world returns to some sort normality, been almost three years of the Pandemic problems, We here are now...
gardens
,
tokyo
,
kiyosumi
