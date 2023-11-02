Sign up
Photo 2773
Wagyu beef Japan-
Our first taste of Wagyu beef in Japan.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Ian JB
ace
@ianjb21
2023 is over, and the world seems to be open once again. Finally started to travel again, with trips to Perlis, Malacca and Japan. 2024 is...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
22101316G
Taken
29th October 2023 8:27pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
japan
,
beef
,
wagyu
