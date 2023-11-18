Sign up
Photo 2802
Priest at the Fushimi Inari Shrine Gates
Priest at the Fushimi Inari Shrine Gates, Kyoto.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Ian JB
ace
@ianjb21
2023 is over, and the world seems to be open once again. Finally started to travel again, with trips to Perlis, Malacca and Japan. 2024 is...
2854
photos
17
followers
22
following
Tags
the
,
at
,
shrine
,
priest
,
gates
,
kyoto
,
fushimi
,
inari
