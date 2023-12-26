Sign up
Photo 2836
Tsunami Memorial, Kota Kuala Muda.
26th December 2004 19 Years to the day. A devastating Tsunami hit this small fishing community. Causing devastation in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and many more places in the Indian Ocean, and the Andaman Sea.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
1
0
Ian JB
ace
@ianjb21
2023 is over, and the world seems to be open once again. Finally started to travel again, with trips to Perlis, Malacca and Japan. 2024 is...
2862
photos
18
followers
22
following
784% complete
View this month »
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
26th February 2024 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
memorial
,
kota
,
kuala
,
tsunami
,
muda.
Korcsog Károly
ace
A well-made monument to what happened!
February 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
