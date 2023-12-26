Previous
Tsunami Memorial, Kota Kuala Muda. by ianjb21
Tsunami Memorial, Kota Kuala Muda.

26th December 2004 19 Years to the day. A devastating Tsunami hit this small fishing community. Causing devastation in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and many more places in the Indian Ocean, and the Andaman Sea.
Korcsog Károly ace
A well-made monument to what happened!
February 27th, 2024  
