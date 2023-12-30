Sign up
Photo 2764
Bank of China Building.
The Bank of China Building, Built around 1900,
first occupied by Dutch Trading Society who opened its doors for business in Beach Street in 1905.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
Ian JB
@ianjb21
Wow 2023 already. Hoping that this year the world returns to some sort normality, been almost three years of the Pandemic problems, We here are now...
Tags
of
,
beach
,
bank
,
china
,
street.
