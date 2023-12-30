Previous
Bank of China Building. by ianjb21
Bank of China Building.

The Bank of China Building, Built around 1900,
first occupied by Dutch Trading Society who opened its doors for business in Beach Street in 1905.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Ian JB

