Previous
Next
Penang Heritage Coffee Stall by ianjb21
Photo 2799

Penang Heritage Coffee Stall

A favourite stopping off place for coffee and breakfast, on Lebuh Pasar.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
2023 is over, and the world seems to be open once again. Finally started to travel again, with trips to Perlis, Malacca and Japan. 2024 is...
769% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise