Photo 2944
Royal Enfield.
Classic old english 1960's design. Now made in India, then imported and assembled in Malaysia.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
Ian JB
ace
@ianjb21
2023 is over, and the world seems to be open once again. Finally started to travel again, with trips to Perlis, Malacca and Japan. 2024 is...
2952
photos
18
followers
21
following
808% complete
View this month »
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
27th April 2024 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
royal
,
enfield.
