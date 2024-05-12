Previous
Logging in the Rain Forest by ianjb21
Photo 2978

Logging in the Rain Forest

Logs for transportation, Harvested from the
dense rain forest, Northern Kedah.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Ian JB

@ianjb21
