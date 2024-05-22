Sign up
Photo 2988
The Old Meets New.
Shih Chung Branch School, of the 1930's Meets the Komtar Building of 1985.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
0
0
Ian JB
ace
@ianjb21
2023 is over, and the world seems to be open once again. Finally started to travel again, with trips to Perlis, Malacca and Japan. 2024 is...
2990
photos
18
followers
21
following
819% complete
View this month »
Tags
old
,
the
,
meets
,
new.
