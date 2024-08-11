Sign up
Previous
Photo 3038
Gurney Bay New reclaimed land
Gurney Bay New reclaimed land, Bit of a concrete jungle at this time. 500 Mtrs of reclaimed land, with concrete walk ways,
skate board park, kiddies recreation area.
lots of trees planted, but still young.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Ian JB
ace
@ianjb21
2023 is over, and the world seems to be open once again. Finally started to travel again, with trips to Perlis, Malacca and Japan. 2024 is...
3038
photos
17
followers
20
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
8th August 2024 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
bay
,
land
,
reclaimed
,
gurney
