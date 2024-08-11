Previous
Gurney Bay New reclaimed land by ianjb21
Photo 3038

Gurney Bay New reclaimed land

Gurney Bay New reclaimed land, Bit of a concrete jungle at this time. 500 Mtrs of reclaimed land, with concrete walk ways,
skate board park, kiddies recreation area.
lots of trees planted, but still young.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Ian JB

