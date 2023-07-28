Previous
Shopenhaueriai by icetiz
Shopenhaueriai

Zmona isleido i kina, grizau neveik penkta ryte, devynerios nera gera ideja
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Aistis

@icetiz
