pagaliau susirinkau viska ko noriu by icetiz
pagaliau susirinkau viska ko noriu

nulekiau i sostine, paplepejau, pavalgiau ir namo, o ten nusiploviau masina, kolduniukai bei futboliukas
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Aistis

@icetiz
