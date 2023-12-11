Previous
isejau pasivaiksciot, tai atsirado didele kompanija by icetiz
isejau pasivaiksciot, tai atsirado didele kompanija

ne nuotaika siand, isejau klausydamas vienas nirvanos, o baigesi pasivazinejimu su skoda ir bobikais
Aistis

@icetiz
