Photo 462
shopping
The supermarket gives nice miniatures for groceries. I have illuminated the village with an old Christmas tree lighting
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
ideetje
@ideetje
My name is Ina and I live with my husband in the district the Betuwe in the Netherlands. My college Jacqueline, also member...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
20th December 2019 7:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dec19words
