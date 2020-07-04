Sign up
Word of the day : racecar
During the lockdown for the Corona, the children could not go to school for weeks. My granddaughter built a real racing car and even won an important race with it!
ideetje
@ideetje
Hi, my name is Ina and I live with my husband in the district the Betuwe in the Netherlands. I started my project...
Tags
jul20words
