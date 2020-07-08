Previous
Word of the day: Madam by ideetje
Photo 544

This is Madam Galen (Campsis tagliabuana) (Dutch: trompetklimmer) a climbing plant that now, after 3 years in our garden, gives the first flowers
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

ideetje

