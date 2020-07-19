Previous
Word of the day: Tot by ideetje
Photo 554

Word of the day: Tot

Grandpa where are you?
This little tot is looking for his grandpa, but unfortunately grandpa is not in the garden
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

ideetje

Hi, my name is Ina and I live with my husband in the district the Betuwe in the Netherlands.
Kerri Michaels ace
what a cutie
July 19th, 2020  
