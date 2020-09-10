Previous
Word 10 September: Teddy bear by ideetje
Photo 596

Word 10 September: Teddy bear

Looking at my family portrait
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

ideetje

Hi, my name is Ina and I live with my husband in the district the Betuwe in the Netherlands.
Lesley ace
Haha very good
September 10th, 2020  
