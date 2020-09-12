Sign up
Photo 598
Word 12 September: Pencil/Pen
The colored pencils are draped on a piece of fabric with colored pencil print
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
ideetje
@ideetje
Hi, my name is Ina and I live with my husband in the district the Betuwe in the Netherlands. I started my project...
Tags
sep20words
,
nf-sooc-2020
