Word 14 September: Lines

Hedge braiding:

For centuries, farmers have woven hedges to deter wildlife and keep livestock. That's why most hedges are also full of thorn bushes such as hawthorn and blackthorn. Braiding is a technique practiced by artisans. Braiding equals trimming,

shrubs bend and lower so that the hedge again is impenetrable for a long time.

The braided hedge provides a dense, impenetrable structure thick and thinner (thorn) branches. That gives small songbirds a safe place to breed. A braided hedge is one shelter and habitat for many animals



