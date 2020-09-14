Previous
Word 14 September: Lines by ideetje
Photo 600

Hedge braiding:
For centuries, farmers have woven hedges to deter wildlife and keep livestock. That's why most hedges are also full of thorn bushes such as hawthorn and blackthorn. Braiding is a technique practiced by artisans. Braiding equals trimming,
shrubs bend and lower so that the hedge again is impenetrable for a long time.
The braided hedge provides a dense, impenetrable structure thick and thinner (thorn) branches. That gives small songbirds a safe place to breed. A braided hedge is one shelter and habitat for many animals

14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Photo Details

