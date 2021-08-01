Previous
Abstract by ideetje
Photo 613

Abstract

Abstract painting at the exhibition: "The Colorfield Performance" in park Lingezegen near Elst (Gld)
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

ideetje

Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
What a creative idea!
August 2nd, 2021  
