Previous
Next
Word of the day: Appliance by ideetje
Photo 661

Word of the day: Appliance

we are about to throw this appliance away. The cooling is no longer working from
this refrigerator
10th May 2022 10th May 22

ideetje

@ideetje
Hi, my name is Ina and I live with my husband in the district the Betuwe in the Netherlands. I started my project...
181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise