Previous
Next
Word of the day: Abditive by ideetje
Photo 668

Word of the day: Abditive

This is the caterpillar of the small winter moth that makes threads along which it lowers to the earth to pupate.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

ideetje

@ideetje
Hi, my name is Ina and I live with my husband in the district the Betuwe in the Netherlands. I started my project...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
May 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise