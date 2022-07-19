Previous
19: Selfportrait by ideetje
Photo 731

19: Selfportrait

I made a self-365-portrait and put it into the sea to cool down a bit. Temperatures this day 38 degrees.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

ideetje

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Ah good idea, you too with the insane temperatures.
July 19th, 2022  
