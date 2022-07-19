Sign up
Photo 731
19: Selfportrait
I made a self-365-portrait and put it into the sea to cool down a bit. Temperatures this day 38 degrees.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
ideetje
@ideetje
Hi, my name is Ina and I live with my husband in the district the Betuwe in the Netherlands.
Tags
make-30-2022
Boxplayer
ace
Ah good idea, you too with the insane temperatures.
July 19th, 2022
