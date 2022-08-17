Previous
Confusion by ideetje
Photo 751

Confusion

Is this due to the farmer's confusion or was he aware that sunflowers were sown between the red cabbage. In any case, it is beautiful to see these colors.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

ideetje

@ideetje
Hi, my name is Ina and I live with my husband in the district the Betuwe in the Netherlands. I started my project...
205% complete

