Ongezond by ideetje
Ongezond

Kaardebol is ongezond om te eten.
Topisch wordt kaardebol wel gebruikt voor kleine wonden, fistels, psoriasis en als een verlichting voor artritis.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

ideetje

