Previous
Half and half by ideetje
Photo 814

Half and half

The Hetersche Waarden, a newly created nature reserve near the village of Heteren on the banks of the Rhine. The old tower of Heteren can be seen through the bird opening in the artwork.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

ideetje

@ideetje
Hi, my name is Ina and I live with my husband in the Betuwe in the Netherlands. I started my project 365 membership...
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise