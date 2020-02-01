Previous
The other side by inthecloud5
The other side

So glad to see this brief break in the weather so we could see the far side of the lake for a while. We'd walked along the lakeside path for a couple of miles and not seen anything but low cloud and a curtain of rain!

Still taking my camera out on walks although not using it much, but the puppy training is going well and she sat and waited for me to take a few photos today which is great progress.

I don't get much time on here but I do enjoy browsing all your photos when I get a spare minute.

Thanks for all your comments on recent photos, they are much appreciated :)
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

ChristineL

@inthecloud5
