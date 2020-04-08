Sign up
Catkins
Enjoyed messing about in the garden today for a while, willing the plants to grow so I've got something new to photograph!
I also ventured out to the park again for a walk, it was rather busy, however the advantage of having a dog on a 5 metre lead is that keeping your 2 metres distance is not so difficult.
Thanks so much for all your comments, much appreciated :)
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
Completed my first year of 365 in 2016, taking and posting photos every day. Started off with good intentions in 2017 but couldn't keep up with...
Tags
garden
,
catkins
