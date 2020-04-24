Previous
Waterfront sunset

We had tickets to go to the arena tonight but the show was cancelled after we went into lockdown.

I came for a walk along the waterfront anyway, just to see how many people were out. If the event had been on, this walkway would have been packed with crowds of people making their way there.

No need to comment, just found some more gaps to fill :)
Phil Sandford ace
I love this
July 5th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely leading lines.
July 5th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Superb capture of leading lines
July 5th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Wow -- simply love the lines and tones in this composition -- really wonderful!
July 5th, 2020  
Mona ace
Great leading lines and repetition, and I love the overall tone. Greatly seen and captured.
July 5th, 2020  
