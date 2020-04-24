Sign up
Photo 1194
Waterfront sunset
We had tickets to go to the arena tonight but the show was cancelled after we went into lockdown.
I came for a walk along the waterfront anyway, just to see how many people were out. If the event had been on, this walkway would have been packed with crowds of people making their way there.
No need to comment, just found some more gaps to fill :)
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
5
4
ChristineL
@inthecloud5
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
24th April 2020 7:08pm
Privacy
Public
sunset
liverpool
waterfront
Phil Sandford
ace
I love this
July 5th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely leading lines.
July 5th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Superb capture of leading lines
July 5th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Wow -- simply love the lines and tones in this composition -- really wonderful!
July 5th, 2020
Mona
ace
Great leading lines and repetition, and I love the overall tone. Greatly seen and captured.
July 5th, 2020
