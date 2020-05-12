Sign up
Photo 1209
Red clover
So many lovely wild flowers growing on the banks of the river on my walk yesterday.
I had a socially distanced picnic with my friend in the park this afternoon for her birthday, a day too early for the changes to the lockdown rules but I don't think anyone noticed.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
Completed my first year of 365 in 2016, taking and posting photos every day.
1393
photos
174
followers
81
following
331% complete
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
11th May 2020 3:04pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
clover
