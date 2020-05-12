Previous
Red clover by inthecloud5
Red clover

So many lovely wild flowers growing on the banks of the river on my walk yesterday.

I had a socially distanced picnic with my friend in the park this afternoon for her birthday, a day too early for the changes to the lockdown rules but I don't think anyone noticed.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

ChristineL

@inthecloud5
Completed my first year of 365 in 2016, taking and posting photos every day. Started off with good intentions in 2017 but couldn't keep up with...
