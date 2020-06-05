Previous
Wind blown by inthecloud5
Wind blown

The garden has been battered by strong winds today but thankfully the wild flowers that I planted last year seem to have survived quite well.

These daisies are tall and looked quite graceful swaying about so this is a blend of two images which I hope conveys the sense of movement.
5th June 2020

