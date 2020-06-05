Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1234
Wind blown
The garden has been battered by strong winds today but thankfully the wild flowers that I planted last year seem to have survived quite well.
These daisies are tall and looked quite graceful swaying about so this is a blend of two images which I hope conveys the sense of movement.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th June 2020 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
daisy
,
30dayswild2020
