Photo 1253
A quiet celebration
My husband had these beautiful flowers delivered for our anniversary today, 18 years since we tied the knot.
We've had a quiet night in with a glass of champagne, a bit different to how we celebrated all those years ago!
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
Photo Details
Comments
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th June 2020 4:42pm
Tags
flower
rose
julia
ace
Look like little snowflakes.. happy WA..
June 30th, 2020
