A quiet celebration by inthecloud5
Photo 1253

A quiet celebration

My husband had these beautiful flowers delivered for our anniversary today, 18 years since we tied the knot.

We've had a quiet night in with a glass of champagne, a bit different to how we celebrated all those years ago!
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

ChristineL

ace
@inthecloud5
@inthecloud5
Photo Details

julia ace
Look like little snowflakes.. happy WA..
June 30th, 2020  
