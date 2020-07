Marsh orchid

Went for a walk by Rydal Water and found lots of these lovely marsh orchids. Can you spot the tiny insect on it? I only noticed it when I was editing the photo.



Spending a couple of days at the cottage in Cumbria preparing for when we can return to stay next week! Had a sofa delivered that's been on order since February and had engineer visit to get connected to broadband. All at a distance and with lots of post-visit disinfecting!