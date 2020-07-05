Previous
Next
Fire in the sky by inthecloud5
Photo 1265

Fire in the sky

I noticed a golden glow in the sky reflected in the windows of the house behind ours this evening so went up to the loft room to take a look.

I had to make a quick dash downstairs and back up again with the camera as the clouds were moving so fast, it's been really windy today which is unusual for this time of year.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

ChristineL

ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise