Previous
Next
Photo 1265
Fire in the sky
I noticed a golden glow in the sky reflected in the windows of the house behind ours this evening so went up to the loft room to take a look.
I had to make a quick dash downstairs and back up again with the camera as the clouds were moving so fast, it's been really windy today which is unusual for this time of year.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
0
1
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
1449
photos
175
followers
83
following
346% complete
1256
1257
1259
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
5th July 2020 8:35pm
Tags
sunset
