One man and his dog

The clouds looked very different on our walk today, they were quite fascinating to watch as they changed shape and streaked across the sky. Apparently it's a sign of a change in the weather.



We went here at low tide to enjoy the space but we needn't have worried, there were only a few other people out and about.



As we walked back the tide was coming in, still plenty of space for the three of us :)



Thanks for all your comments on the sheep, much appreciated!