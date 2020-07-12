Previous
Next
One man and his dog by inthecloud5
Photo 1271

One man and his dog

The clouds looked very different on our walk today, they were quite fascinating to watch as they changed shape and streaked across the sky. Apparently it's a sign of a change in the weather.

We went here at low tide to enjoy the space but we needn't have worried, there were only a few other people out and about.

As we walked back the tide was coming in, still plenty of space for the three of us :)

Thanks for all your comments on the sheep, much appreciated!
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

ChristineL

ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
348% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise