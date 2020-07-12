Sign up
Photo 1271
One man and his dog
The clouds looked very different on our walk today, they were quite fascinating to watch as they changed shape and streaked across the sky. Apparently it's a sign of a change in the weather.
We went here at low tide to enjoy the space but we needn't have worried, there were only a few other people out and about.
As we walked back the tide was coming in, still plenty of space for the three of us :)
Thanks for all your comments on the sheep, much appreciated!
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
12th July 2020 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cloud
,
beach
,
cumbria
