On the edge by inthecloud5
Photo 1277

On the edge

Saw this butterfly fluttering by as I walked along the edge of a field of gold this afternoon.

When I looked there were lots of butterflies, it proved too hard to capture more than one at a time though.

Had a play with textures in photoshop and ended up with this :)
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

ace
Maggiemae ace
Piece of artwork! fav
July 18th, 2020  
