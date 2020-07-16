Sign up
Photo 1277
On the edge
Saw this butterfly fluttering by as I walked along the edge of a field of gold this afternoon.
When I looked there were lots of butterflies, it proved too hard to capture more than one at a time though.
Had a play with textures in photoshop and ended up with this :)
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
Maggiemae
ace
Piece of artwork! fav
July 18th, 2020
