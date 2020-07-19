Previous
Stonechat by inthecloud5
Stonechat

Lots of noise from this one calling to its mate across the bracken as we pottered along the country lane on our walk.

Haven't been able to go to any birdwatching places for ages so it was good to see these today.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Allison Williams ace
Love the way you framed him. I don’t think we have his kind here.
July 20th, 2020  
