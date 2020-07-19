Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1280
Stonechat
Lots of noise from this one calling to its mate across the bracken as we pottered along the country lane on our walk.
Haven't been able to go to any birdwatching places for ages so it was good to see these today.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
1
0
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
1465
photos
177
followers
83
following
350% complete
View this month »
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1
1
365
NIKON D850
19th July 2020 1:09pm
bird
cumbria
stonechat
Allison Williams
ace
Love the way you framed him. I don’t think we have his kind here.
July 20th, 2020
