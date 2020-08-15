Previous
We are family by inthecloud5
We are family

This spider's been living in the bathroom at our cottage for a while, it looks like she's been busy since we were last here.

They might not be everyone's cup of tea but they were fascinating to watch :)
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

ChristineL

Jane Pittenger ace
What a magnificent shot...or is it a creation? Love it regardless
August 17th, 2020  
ChristineL ace
@jgpittenger it's a straight shot, there were more babies but couldn't fit them all in!
August 17th, 2020  
