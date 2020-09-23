Previous
Colourful end by inthecloud5
Photo 1345

Colourful end

This dramatic colour appeared suddenly in the sky this evening, after a cloudy day it was good to see.

Thanks for all your recent comments, really appreciate them.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

