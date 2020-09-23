Sign up
Colourful end
This dramatic colour appeared suddenly in the sky this evening, after a cloudy day it was good to see.
Thanks for all your recent comments, really appreciate them.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
23rd September 2020 7:14pm
sky
,
sunset
,
cloud
