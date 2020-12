Barred

Lovely sunset today, it's now setting as early as it gets and will be a little later each day from this week. The prospect of heading towards longer days gives me hope!



In the far distance I could see the hills of North Wales where we used to go walking quite often. During lockdown we were not allowed to travel there, now we're free to travel but Wales is going back into lockdown....confused?! I think we'll just stay at home.