Derwentwater snow storm

Another from the archives which had never been processed.



We had a demonstration at camera club zoom this week of processing images in black and white, the guy did some amazing transformations from raw files with a few (seemingly) simple techniques. I wish I could remember them all but it was interesting to use a few of them on this image, particularly to bring out some of the detail in the sky.



Taken in November 2016.



