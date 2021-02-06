Sign up
Summer rain
Another from last year converted to black and white for flash of red month.
Taken in August at the top of a hill where we watched the weather moving towards us at speed, thank goodness for waterproofs!
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
1635
photos
183
followers
81
following
landscape
theme-blackwhite
for2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
February 7th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of the rainfall.
February 7th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Oh wow. Well done!
February 7th, 2021
