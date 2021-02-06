Previous
Summer rain by inthecloud5
Summer rain

Another from last year converted to black and white for flash of red month.

Taken in August at the top of a hill where we watched the weather moving towards us at speed, thank goodness for waterproofs!
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

ChristineL

ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
February 7th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the rainfall.
February 7th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Oh wow. Well done!
February 7th, 2021  
