Photo 1461
Manchester shapes
A couple of years ago I went on a photography day in Manchester, mainly looking at architecture.
I had another look through the photos and found some that looked more interesting in black and white, this is one taken of one of the office buildings at Media City in Salford Quays.
For this week's shape/form, lines, patterns flash of red theme.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
1652
photos
185
followers
81
following
400% complete
Tags
for2021
