Manchester shapes by inthecloud5
Photo 1461

Manchester shapes

A couple of years ago I went on a photography day in Manchester, mainly looking at architecture.

I had another look through the photos and found some that looked more interesting in black and white, this is one taken of one of the office buildings at Media City in Salford Quays.

For this week's shape/form, lines, patterns flash of red theme.

22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

