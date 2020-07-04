Previous
B&W bridge by isaacsnek
186 / 365

B&W bridge

Known as park square bridge or the Supertram bridge, this bridge carries the Sheffield Supertram over the park square roundabout.

4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Isaac

@isaacsnek
