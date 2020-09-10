Previous
Street art by isaacsnek
254 / 365

Street art

10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Isaac

@isaacsnek
69% complete

Photo Details

Fisher Family
A rather pleasing shot of this attractive street art. Sheffield has a good selection of street art.

Ian
September 10th, 2020  
Lin ace
Awesome - love street art!
September 10th, 2020  
