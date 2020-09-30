Previous
Another rescued pigeon by isaacsnek
Another rescued pigeon

He was just stood in the middle of the path at the park. Low energy, trouble flying and rather unsteady. Poor guy.
30th September 2020

Isaac

@isaacsnek
