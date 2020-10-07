The green police box, Sheffield

This Grade II listed police box was once one of 120 police boxes around Sheffield, UK. They were first introduced in the 1920s as a way for local police to be able to easily make contact with their police station. Arrestees were also sometimes held here temporarily until transport arrived to take them to the local station as well as it being used as a place to have a break and go through paperwork. They all used to have a blue light on the roof that was controlled by the police station. The light would signal that there was an important message for officers on duty.



It certainly makes you appreciate how much communication technology has developed overtime.