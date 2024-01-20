Previous
20/366 - Hillsborough Corner, Sheffield UK by isaacsnek
20/366 - Hillsborough Corner, Sheffield UK

I'd got some photos on my phone but it's died on me so took this instead. 😌
20th January 2024

Isaac

@isaacsnek
105% complete

