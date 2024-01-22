Previous
22/366 - The Ponderosa by isaacsnek
22/366 - The Ponderosa

Walking up the Ponderosa steps with the low winter morning sun.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Isaac

@isaacsnek
